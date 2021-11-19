Thomason starts: The predicted Bolton Wanderers XI to face Wycombe on Saturday

Bolton will be desperate to get back to winning ways this weekend, having lost to Stockport in midweek and been dumped out of the FA Cup.

In the league, their form is a lot better and they’ll be eager to continue it on Saturday. However, it won’t be an easy task by any means, as they take on high-flying Wycombe.

Gareth Ainsworth’s side have play-off ambitions and are living up to them so far, sitting comfortably in fourth place in the League One table.

Ian Evatt though will be determined to dampen their spirits and pull off a win this weekend – taking Bolton one step closer to their own promotion ambitions.

Who though, should start for the club in the game this weekend?

Bolton may be forced into one or two necessary changes this weekend, with Josh Sheehan potentially ruled out. That means that there should be a straight swap in midfield for the player and it’s likely to be someone like George Thomason, who is highly regarded at the club.

As for the remainder of the team, it should be largely the same as the one that defeated Crewe. Oladapo Afolayan and MJ Williams both may not feature because of illness but if it is possible to get them on the pitch, then expect Ian Evatt to do so. The former is the club’s top goalscorer this year with seven goals and the latter is a key cog in the Wanderers’ machine in the middle of the field – so both are important and will be included if they can be.

Quiz: Have each of these 24 ex-Bolton Wanderers academy players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 24 Has Chris Basham ever played in the Premier League? Yes No

The defence too managed to keep a clean sheet in that tie against Crewe – so it’s highly likely that there won’t be any changes in that department.

Another important player for Bolton is Kieran Lee and luckily it looks like he will be able to start again too, as he has been pivotal to some of the club’s success so far this campaign.