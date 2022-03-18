Thomas Tuchel issues prediction for Middlesbrough crowd v Chelsea

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel says he expects a traditional FA Cup atmosphere but nothing too hostile from Middlesbrough this weekend.

The Blues head to the Riverside under the cloud of the continued speculation over their ownership, with Roman Abramovich set to leave the club.

Indeed, we’re waiting to see who Chelsea are going to be bought by and, in the meantime, the sanctions that have been placed on the Blues because of Abramovich’s ownership still stand, with them unable to sell more away tickets for this trip to Teesside.

The home ends will be backing Boro in force, though, and Tuchel was asked about the atmosphere he expects:

He told Football.London : “Well, I expect an FA Cup atmosphere, and I don’t think there’s any need for anything more hostile and I don’t think these are the words we should use in football and especially not in these times.”

The Verdict

Of course, Tuchel is right to note the current global situation we’re playing football in and in that sense this game does not matter.

Boro know they have a good chance, though, and they’ll be eager to get a spot in the next round sorted at the expense of the Blues.