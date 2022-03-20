Thomas Tuchel admits tactical tweak for Chelsea’s FA Cup win over Middlesbrough

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that he had to make a slight tweak to his Chelsea side to face Middlesbrough.

The European and World champions progressed to the semi finals of the FA Cup on Saturday evening.

The Blues put an end to Boro’s incredible cup run that saw them beat Manchester United and Tottenham along the way.

It was a comfortable 2-0 win for the visitors for a finish, with Romelu Lukaku and Hakim Ziyech getting the winning goals.

But Tuchel confirmed after the game that he made a tweak to his Chelsea side having seen how Middlesbrough troubled their Premier League rivals in the previous rounds.

“We focused in the preparation on the games against Manchester United and Tottenham to know what’s coming and make the team understand what’s coming,” said Tuchel, via the Northern Echo.

“We knew about their structure and habits and were aware of their strengths of course.

“We prepared like any other match in the best way possible and adapted a little bit in the structure.

“They push their right wing-back, Jones, very high, he plays almost like a winger, so we adapted with Sarr to have the physical strength and speed to match this attacking force of Middlesbrough.

“We knew their captain (Jonny Howson) is a key figure in the middle of the pitch and didn’t want to have him too much involved in the rhythm and distribution. There were key points and I’m happy we played with such discipline.”

It was a great journey for Chris Wilder’s side in this year’s edition of the famous cup competition.

To reach the quarter finals is a good result as it is, but to do so by knocking out two of the teams competing for a Champions League place makes it all the sweeter.

Mansfield Town were also dispatched in the third round to reach this stage.

Boro will switch focus solely to their play-off challenge following the international break, with Wilder’s side two points behind the top six.

Up next for Middlesbrough is a trip to face Peterborough United on April 2.

The Verdict

This is a great compliment from such a high profile manager to Wilder.

This shows the level of respect that he commands in the game that an elite manager will pay such close attention to his work.

It wasn’t to be for Boro this year as they fell one game short of a trip to Wembley.

But fans will remember the 2022 FA Cup run fondly for years to come given the big wins they earned on the way to the quarter finals.