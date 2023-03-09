Thomas Sorensen makes play-off claim concerning Sunderland

Thomas Sorensen believes that Sunderland should be aiming to finish inside the play-offs this season in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Black Cats spent several years stuck in Sky Bet League One but managed to scramble their way out last year, via the play-off final at Wembley, and they have quickly adapted to life back in the Championship.

Indeed, they are in and around the play-off places as we head into the final part of the season and fans are naturally dreaming about a potential back to back promotion being on the cards this year.

Of course, form has taken a bit of a dip in recent weeks, with them slipping towards mid-table, but former goalkeeper Sorensen believes that they should still feel as though the top six is the aim this year.

“As many people watched the documentary ‘Sunderland ‘Til I die’, it wasn’t a great watch,” he said to SAFC Unfiltered.

“A lot of people thought it was a great insight into, but it’s a club that is close to your heart and you have so many great memories, I know how much it hurt the people of Sunderland and the fans.

“Then I’m really happy that it’s going in the right direction now and they’re in the Championship. I know the last couple of results haven’t been great but that possibility to still get in the play-offs should be the target.”

The Verdict

Time will tell as to where Sunderland find themselves at the end of the season but regardless they should see this campaign as as positive one.

They are not going to be relegated back to League One and they are on a much stronger footing than they were the last time that they were in the Championship.

The aim has to be to keep building and in time they will surely earn a return to the Premier League.

