Thomas Sandgaard is willing to stay on as Charlton Athletic owner if Marc Spiegel doesn’t complete his takeover of the club, as he believes only a ‘small investment’ is needed to help the side to promotion.

What is the latest with Charlton’s takeover?

It’s no secret that Sandgaard has been open to selling the London club after a difficult few years under his guidance, however previous deals that had been suggested hadn’t gone through.

It had been hoped things would be different with Spiegel, who was granted a period of exclusivity to finalise the agreement with his consortium back in February. However, that has now expired, with the deal not done.

And, according to The Sun, Spiegel’s takeover has hit ‘snags’ which could see it collapse, which has prompted a re-think from Sandgaard.

Whilst the update confirms that he is still open to a full sale if the right offer arrives, they also add that he is willing to stay on, as he feels more funding into the club could make them promotion contenders next season.

Of course, that would seriously increase the value of Charlton if the Danish businessman was to put them up for sale again in the future.

After a tough period on the pitch, the Addicks have improved considerably under Dean Holden, who has taken the side to 10th in the table after inheriting the group when they were languishing in the bottom half.

Holden’s men picked up their sixth win in ten against Port Vale over the weekend, and they finish the campaign against Cheltenham on Sunday.

Would this be a good move for Charlton?

It’s fair to say that the fans want Sandgaard out of the club, and you can understand why as he has made a series of mistakes since he has been in charge, and they’re frustrated at how long the process has taken with the current sales.

There was more chanting against the owner against Port Vale, so he’s still not a popular figure around The Valley, and Sandgaard’s departure would seem to be the best thing for the club to allow them to move forward.

However, the major positive has been Holden, who has improved the team since his arrival, so whilst the off-field talk is ongoing, Charlton do have a side on the pitch that is delivering. Therefore, they should head into next season with more optimism, but it would obviously be a massive benefit if the takeover had been sorted.