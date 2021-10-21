Thomas Sandgaard stance on Johnnie Jackson’s future at Charlton Athletic revealed

Nigel Adkins was relieved off his duties at Charlton Athletic this morning with Johnnie Jackson steeping into the void for the club’s trip to Sunderland on Saturday.

Jason Euell comes in as assistant manager on a caretaker basis however Richard Cawley revealed that the duo will have the chance to prove themselves beyond this weekend.

Sports Editor of the South London Press Richard Cawley told the fan base on Twitter that following a conversation with Charlton owner Thomas Sandgaard it seemed clear to him that Jackson will be given time to prove himself in the role.

He wrote: “Just had a chat with Thomas Sandgaard. He’s made it clear that there is no rush to bring in a replacement and that Johnnie Jackson will get a crack at showing what he can do. Will be more in the South London Press tomorrow.”

The fan base on the whole will be split on this decision, many are calling for a complete overhaul and some fresh ideas in the dugout. Jackson has bided his time as assistant manager to Lee Bowyer and Nigel Adkins and has built a great reputation at the club since joining as a player in 2010.

Sunderland away from home is a tough start but there will be a sense of optimism amongst the squad and the supporters ahead of the challenge.

The Verdict

Jackson’s one previous match in caretaker charge was a resounding success as the Addicks beat Bristol Rovers 3-2 at The Valley in March.

Despite the unconvincing scoreline against the Gas who were relegated to League Two last season, the South Londoners produced an excellent comeback from two goals down, after conceding from a couple of individual errors, to turn it around through breathtaking strikes from Andrew Shinnie and Jake Forster-Caskey with Conor Washington popping up with the winner.

The sacking has provided a much needed boost in the fan base who will be believing just that little bit more as they make the long journey to the Stadium of Light.