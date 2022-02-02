Thomas Sandgaard speaks out as Charlton Athletic confirm fresh agreement with player

Daniel Kanu has signed his first professional contract with Charlton Athletic until the summer of 2024, as announced by the club this afternoon.

The 17-year-old has scored 31 goals so far the season for the club’s U17s, U18s and U23s combined.

The news comes at a good time to lift the spirits of Addicks supporters after Mason Burstow was sold to Chelsea on transfer Deadline Day and loaned back to the club for the remainder of the season.

Owner Thomas Sandgaard, who has invested in the academy since taking on the role of Chairman in September 2020, gave his thoughts on the deal when he spoke to the club’s website.

He said: “Daniel is an excellent talent who is very highly rated by our academy staff.

“His goalscoring record this season is nothing short of remarkable.

“We have an amazing academy with a track record of developing players, so Daniel is in very good hands.

“I’m looking forward to watching his progress.”

There is motivation for Kanu to continue his steep upward trajectory particularly with the knowledge that Burstow will not be at the club beyond the end of the season.

Johnnie Jackson has cautiously integrated some younger players into the first team picture in the last few months, with Deji Elerewe also seeing a handful of opportunities under the new manager.

The Verdict

The pathway to the first team looks very clear at The Valley at the moment.

The Addicks currently only have two strikers, Jayden Stockley and Chuks Aneke, with a contract beyond the end of this season and in that there could be an opportunity to impress Jackson in pre-season for Kanu.

The Charlton U23 side currently sit fourth in the Professional Development League, three points off of the play-off places, further impressive displays in that competition may well bring first team opportunities for Kanu, due to Charlton’s safe mid table position in League One.

It is a very smart PR move considering the events at the club in the last few days, and the extent of Kanu’s talents may become clearer if a loan spell or cup appearance materialises in the opening stretch of next season.