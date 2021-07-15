Thomas Sandgaard sends reassuring message to Charlton Athletic fans

The 2019/20 campaign resulted in financial complications all across the Football League, seriously harming several clubs in the process.

The ongoing pandemic has resulted in nearly 18 months of fans not being able to attend football fixtures, and whilst the 2021/22 campaign provides plenty of promise with fans expected to return to stadia, some clubs are still struggling from a financial perspective.

Charlton, who were just one of a whole host of clubs deeply impacted by the pandemic, saw new owner Thomas Sandgaard take control at The Valley in September 2020.

The Danish entrepreneur spoke to the club website about the difficulties the club have faced recently, but reassured the fans that things are slowly improving: “The 2019/20 season was a difficult one for Charlton fans, a season where they feared for the future of the club. The staff and fans fought bravely just to keep Charlton going.” He said.

“The financial statements highlight just how bad things got that season. It is why we ran the Our Club Your Car campaign at the end of 2020, giving away one of the club’s Range Rovers, to highlight the challenges clubs have had with bad owners. The EFL have made important changes on this and hopefully things are in a better place than they were.

“For us at Charlton, we now have stability and that collective effort that kept the club going has been maintained – already more than 8,500 season tickets have been sold for the 2021/22 season. We have an exciting future ahead of us and I’m looking forward to seeing supporters back at The Valley this season.”

The verdict

Football clubs have been severely hurt by this Coronavirus pandemic and some teams will struggle in years to come. And in most cases, it has not been down to poor ownership, instead, it has been pretty unavoidable.

In these worrying times, it is great to see a club use the word ‘stability’. This is not to say that they are comfortable, but they are in a position where any immediate danger of financial catastrophe is no longer an issue.

The club’s announcement shows just how beneficial to a club’s finances just being in the Championship is, with all revenue streams seeing a major boost as a result of promotion to the second-tier during the 2018/19 campaign.

