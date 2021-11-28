Thomas Sandgaard sends message to Charlton fans following Shrewsbury defeat

After being unbeaten throughout his caretaker reign, Johnnie Jackson finally tasted defeat for the first time at Charlton Athletic this weekend against Shrewsbury Town.

The lowly Shropshire club picked up a point against Sunderland in midweek and continued that momentum by taking out one of the form teams in the division.

Since Jackson replaced Nigel Adkins in the dugout, the Addicks had won four matches and drew two, with wins coming over some big teams such as Plymouth Argyle and Sunderland.

The match against Shrewsbury was even in terms of chances but Charlton dominated in terms of ball possession and it took until the 93rd minute for a sucker punch to be hit on them as Daniel Udoh finished after the visitors failed to clear a long throw-in.

Watching on from afar was owner Thomas Sandgaard, who took time out to send a message to Addicks fans on Twitter following the defeat.

“Gutted to see us lose in extra time,” Sandgaard said.

“We have a couple of cup games coming up then Ipswich at home. Hope to see you all there.”

The Verdict

That Ipswich game is a real big one for Charlton as they look to pack out The Valley once again.

After some poor results under Nigel Adkins, there seems to be a feel-good factor at the club again and the victory over Plymouth last week with 25,000 people watching was more like the Charlton of old.

They have to navigate their way through the EFL Trophy and a FA Cup clash with Gateshead first, but the Ipswich game will be one between two big hitters of the league that will be aiming to be higher in the table at the end of the season than they currently are.

It will have been frustrating for Sandgaard to see the last minute goal conceded but it hasn’t stopped the messages towards him telling him to appoint Jackson as the club’s permanent manager – whether that happens though remains to be seen.