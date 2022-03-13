Thomas Sandgaard sends message following latest Charlton Athletic setback

Charlton Athletic’s winless run extended to seven matches on Saturday afternoon when they succumbed to defeat against Accrington Stanley at the Wham Stadium.

The Addicks went in-front in the first half thanks to Jayden Stockley’s penalty, but before half-time the tables had been turned.

Goals from Rosaire Longelo and Tommy Leigh had put Stanley ahead going into the interval, and despite Leigh being sent off on 63 minutes and Charlton having a man advantage for the rest of the game, they couldn’t find the back of the net again as they slumped to another loss.

It’s been a tough spell for Johnnie Jackson since he was appointed as the permanent successor to Nigel Adkins in December, having already overseen an upturn in fortunes as caretaker boss.

The latest defeat has seen Charlton slip to 17th in the table in League One with Lincoln City overtaking them, and they are only seven points above the drop zone with nine matches to play.

And despite criticism of his ownership in recent times – even after bringing in a plethora of new talent to the club – Sandgaard has braved social media to deliver a reaction to the latest loss.

Much more work to be done 2-1 #cafc — Thomas Sandgaard (@SandgaardThomas) March 12, 2022

The Verdict

There is seemingly a lot of work to be done to make sure that Charlton are next season challenging for promotion.

But they could easily be sleepwalking into a relegation battle if the results carry on the way they’re going.

No wins in seven matches has seen a major backlash from Addicks fans regarding the club’s recent form, with new additions in January not helping matters seemingly.

Even though the early months of Sandgaard’s reign as Charlton’s custodian were promising, it could end up going really sour but no-one can deny his financial commitment to the club unlike owners of the past.