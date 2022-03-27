Thomas Sandgaard sends 6-word verdict after Charlton Athletic victory

Owner Thomas Sandgaard praised the Charlton Athletic players after they made it three wins in a row at Doncaster yesterday.

A Jayden Stockley goal, after Conor Washington had missed a first half penalty, was enough for the Addicks to continue their good form, with Johnnie Jackson’s side now 14th in the table.

Whilst the Addicks don’t have anything to play for, as the play-offs are out of reach and they are 16 points clear of the relegation zone, the boss will be demanding a strong finish as he gears up for next season.

And, taking to Twitter, Sandgaard was happy with the outcome, as he sent a short verdict on the game.

“Good to see 3 points today.”

Pleasingly for Jackson, the three recent victories have all come with clean sheets, so he will hope the team build on that over the final seven games of the season.

Next up, the Londoners are in action at The Valley as they host a Lincoln City side that are struggling for form in the third tier right now.

The verdict

It’s been a difficult season for Charlton, as they had been expected to be pushing for the play-offs, so all connected to the club won’t be happy with how it’s played out.

However, the recent victories have at least offered some encouragement moving forward, even if there is clearly a lot of work that still needs to be done.

Sandgaard and Jackson will know that though, and you can be sure they already have one eye on what could be a very big summer for the Addicks.

