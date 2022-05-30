Thomas Sandgaard provides update on major decision at Charlton Athletic

Charlton Athletic are still yet to appoint a new manager ahead of the 2022/23 season having dismissed Johnnie Jackson of his duties shortly after 2021/22 reached its conclusion.

The South London Press suggested last week that Ben Garner, currently of Swindon Town, was set to be announced as the club’s new manager last week, but no such communication has been made public as of yet.

Thomas Sandgaard provided an update on the Addicks’ managerial search when he spoke to the club’s website this afternoon.

He said: “Finding the right manager to take our men’s first team forward is our number one priority at this time.

“We have conducted interviews with a number of candidates and have been really pleased with the quality of interested individuals applying for the role but haven’t made a final decision.

“It is a thorough process as I want to make sure we find the best person for the football club.

“We’ll have a new manager, new players, our current players and also some young players all coming together for the first time (when the club leave for their pre-season tour in Spain on June 16th).”

With just over two weeks remaining before pre-season kicks off for the Addicks, supporters will be hoping that an announcement comes soon to allow the new manager some time to prepare and to utilise the time in Spain effectively, whether that appointment is satisfactory with the supporter base or not.

Sandgaard’s comments do not give away much in terms of when a manager will be appointed or who it is.

Richard Cawley, of the South London Press, has remained bullish that his story stands and that Garner will be the club’s new manager in the near future.

Given the fact that Thomas Sandgaard and his son, Martin, could take further control over the playing side at the club, despite having no previous football experience between them, it is no surprise to see the search for a new manager, it seems unlikely that will be the title of the role however, persisting.

It would be extremely embarrassing for the Addicks to jet off for their pre-season tour on June 16th without a manager, and it would be terrible preparation for 2022/23 despite Thomas Sandgaard consistently alluding that he wants to learn the lessons from the club’s naive approach to pre-season in the summer of 2021.