Thomas Sandgaard provides Charlton takeover update and offers transfer warning

Prospective Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard has revealed that takeover discussions are moving forward but there remain issues over property and warned that more delays may see the signings they have lined up fall through.

It’s been a very messy last nine months for Charlton, who have been plagued by off-field issues and were relegated from the Championship last term.

Sandgaard’s potential takeover would seem to offer the Addicks a fresh start but it is not without obstacles after an interim injunction was put in place to stop Charlton’s majority shareholders from selling the club until an appeal case later this year.

The Danish businessman suggested following that development that he remained “100% confident” of completing a deal and took to Twitter yesterday to provide fans with a fresh update.

Wanted to give fans an update. Discussions have been moving forward positively so far, however the property piece remains an obstacle. — Thomas Sandgaard (@SandgaardThomas) September 23, 2020

Sangaard also served a stark warning, suggesting that further delays could scupper the deals they have lined up and subsequently ruin Charlton’s season.

If we can’t agree immediately, the players we have lined up to sign will go elsewhere and that would ruin our season. I personally don’t want to be part of a scenario where we cannot sign the players lined up. Let’s get this done. — Thomas Sandgaard (@SandgaardThomas) September 23, 2020

The Addicks have been under a transfer embargo throughout the year, meaning Lee Bowyer has been hamstrung as he looks to bounce back up to the Championship at the first time of asking.

Charlton suffered a heartbreaking final day relegation last term and have won one of their two League One games this season.

The Verdict

This will likely be concerning for Charlton fans.

While Sandgaard’s update is somewhat positive, he’s also served a pretty stark warning about what further delays to the takeover could mean for the club this season.

For the good of the Addicks and their fans, you’d hope the takeover can be wrapped up soon.

He seems to be making all the right noises but until the deal is done and Sandgaard has proven himself as a reliable owner, you’d imagine the Valley faithful will remain somewhat cautious.