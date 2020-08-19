Thomas Sandgaard offers hopeful takeover update to Charlton fans

Charlton Athletic supporters are now pinning their hopes on entrepreneur Thomas Sandgaard being the man to rid the club of ESI and save their status as members of the EFL.

The businessman has seen Andrew Barclay and Peter Varney pull out of the race to take on the club to pave the way for his approach, and it seems as though he is ready to take control of the Addicks and get them on more of a surer footing.

Of course, Addicks fans will not count their chickens as they’ve seen far too many false dawns but Sandgaard does appear genuinely keen to get the club on the right path, and offered this hopeful update concerning the takeover on Twitter yesterday evening:

Waiting to put this on until it is official. I’m working on it and look forward to wearing it. pic.twitter.com/uBshigNmUU — Thomas Sandgaard (@SandgaardThomas) August 18, 2020

The Verdict

Many in the game, not just with connections to Charlton, want to see the Addicks survive and the thought of another club following in the footsteps of Bury just a year on seems utterly unfathomable.

It is, though, a possibility right now and there will be plenty of people rooting for Sandgaard to get this takeover over the line.

There’s plenty of good stuff going on at Charlton away from the boardroom and if they could just get the top level right, they could flourish.

Let’s see if Sandgaard can do it.