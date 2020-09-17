Thomas Sandgaard makes unusual request following latest twist in Charlton takeover saga

Prospective Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard has asked fans of the Addicks to show their support for his takeover on social media after an injunction to prevent the sale of the club was granted.

As reported by London News Online, earlier today, the Court of Appeal judges ruled in favour of Paul Elliott that an injunction should be put in place to stop Panoramic Magic, who own the majority stake in Charlton, selling the club until his appeal is heard in November.

Elliott had attempted to buy the Addicks earlier this summer and claims to have put £500,000 into the club to cover running costs but the EFL has rejected his takeover.

Though his initial request for an injunction was refused an interim one has now been granted.

That looks to be a significant stumbling block for Sandgaard, who is understood to have been in advanced talks with the current Charlton owners over a takeover.

Following the news of the injunction, the Danish businessman has taken to Twitter to make an unusual request of the Valley faithful.

If you still want me, @SandgaardThomas, as the owner please change your profile picture to the Charlton logo to show your support #SeaOfRed — Thomas Sandgaard (@SandgaardThomas) September 17, 2020

Sandgaard has also reiterated his intent to become the new Charlton owner.

Yes! — Thomas Sandgaard (@SandgaardThomas) September 17, 2020

On the pitch, Lee Bowyer’s men got their League One campaign off to winning ways last weekend against Crewe and will be hoping to make it two wins in two when they face Doncaster Rovers on Saturday.

The Verdict

There are two ways to view this in my eyes. Firstly, Sandgaard is trying to mobilise the Charlton support to show they feel he’s the man for the job, which indicates that he’s still passionate about getting a takeover deal done.

However, I’d be a little concerned by these sort of antics as it indicates he might be the sort of owner that loves the spotlight to be on him, which often doesn’t end well.

Hopefully, the former is his main motivation and Sandgaard is able to get a deal done soon.