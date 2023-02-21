Thomas Sandgaard makes Dean Holden contract claim after QPR link with Charlton Athletic boss

Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard has revealed that talks with Dean Holden over a contract extension are now underway.

Holden revealed earlier this month that he was expecting to discuss his future at The Valley with Sandgaard.

Since being handed over the reins at Charlton, Holden has managed to guide the club to some positive results in League One.

With the 43-year-old at the helm, the Addicks have secured five victories in the third-tier.

Following Queens Park Rangers’ decision to sack Neil Critchley on Sunday, the Championship side were linked with a potential move for Holden.

As revealed exclusively by Football League World yesterday, the Charlton boss was on QPR’s radar in their search for a new boss.

However, according to the Daily Mail, Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth is now close to being announced as Critchley’s successor.

Making reference to the speculation surrounding Holden, Sandgaard has admitted that QPR have not made an official approach for the Charlton boss who is currently having talks with the League One outfit over a contract extension.

Speaking to the South London Press, Sandgaard said: “I have not heard anything from them or his agent, about QPR or any other club.

“I am currently working with Dean and his agent to extend his contract.”

The Verdict

With Holden not expected to make the switch to QPR, it will be interesting to see whether a breakthrough will be made regarding negotiations over a contract extension.

Although Charlton have suffered four league defeats with Holden at the helm, they have shown more than enough promise at this level to justify handing the former Bristol City boss a new deal.

Upon his arrival at The Valley, the Addicks were residing in 18th place in the League One standings and were only four points above the relegation zone.

Charlton have since climbed up to 11th in the table and are no longer at risk of being dragged into a battle for survival by the likes of Milton Keynes Dons, Cambridge United and Morecambe.

Set to face Sheffield Wednesday this weekend, Charlton will be hoping that talks with Holden will progress ahead of this particular clash.

