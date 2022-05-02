Thomas Sandgaard makes Charlton Athletic transfer admission

Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard has placed a large portion of the blame from the club’s poor 2021-22 League One season on last summer’s recruitment under Nigel Adkins.

The Addicks were expected to be in the promotion mix this season in the third tier of English football and they started the campaign with a manager who knows all about taking a team from that level to the Championship in Adkins.

Unfortuntely for the former Southampton and Reading boss it did not work out, and poor early season results saw Adkins lose his job.

Quiz: Which club did Charlton Athletic sign these 24 players from in the 1990s?

1 of 24 Stuart Balmer? Rangers Celtic Aberdeen Kilmarnock

He was replaced by Johnnie Jackson and despite some good results to start his tenure off, Charlton went back into their old ways and with the season climaxing this past weekend, the London side finished 13th position following a 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Ipswich Town.

It should have all really been a lot better for Charlton, who brought in a number of players in the summer such as Jayden Stockley, Harry Arter, George Dobson and Sam Lavelle – some who had more success than others.

Sandgaard though believes that the summer transfer window and most of their activity being done late in August was a reason for the poor start to the campaign – one that ultimately set a trend for the rest of the season.

“I was very optimistic (before the season started) but we did not have a good transfer window,” Sandgaard said at Charlton’s end of season awards night, per the South London Press.

“We have got some really good players who are part of the core that we’re building on. But we got into the transfer [window] way too late and that gave us a horrible pre-season.

“You don’t get right out the gates well and you are more prone to injuries when you don’t have a good pre-season and that’s exactly what we saw.

“Unfortunately we had to say goodbye to Nigel and we had Johnnie Jackson as caretaker for six, seven or eight games and he won nearly all of them. It was a nice turnaround, then again we had a slump where we didn’t do so well.

“I really expect a much better transfer window. We have many people in getting us the right players. To the outside it doesn’t look like we’re doing too much, because we haven’t signed any players yet, but it’s a struggle to get through to agents and convince them it’s time to sign now instead of deadline day.”

The Verdict

Sandgaard has taken a lot of flak from Charlton fans this season for their underperformance in the league.

Ultimately it’s the players on the pitch who are the ones responsible for what happens but Sandgaard did a lot of talking up about how they should be in the promotion race before the season began – only for the Addicks to never be in with a chance.

On paper, Charlton look to have a strong third tier squad, but others were quite clearly stronger and League One was at its most competitive in years.

More work will be needed this summer in order for Charlton to really be challenging for the top six in 2022-23 – there is perhaps a lot of deadwood that needs to be cleared for that to happen as well.