Thomas Sandgaard makes Charlton Athletic transfer admission and sets 2022-23 aims

Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard has revealed that he is aiming for automatic promotion with the Addicks next season from League One – and he will strengthen the squad to do so.

The Danish businessman bought the Londoners in September 2020 from East Street Investments and immediately spent money in his first transfer window on the likes of Diallang Jaiyesimi, Ronnie Schwartz and Andrew Shinnie.

Sandgaard did sack Nigel Adkins earlier this season after a poor start to the 2021-22 campaign and having spent significant funds to strengthen the squad, and it looked like Johnnie Jackson was going to lead them into the top half and close in on the play-off places.

However despite bringing in the likes of Scott Fraser and a returning Chuks Aneke in January, form has nose-dived since the end of January, with just one win in six and five defeats on the spin.

Whilst Charlton aren’t yet safe from relegation danger, Sandgaard told BBC London Sport of his aims to finish in the top two of the third tier next season, but has also revealed that there are clauses in Jackson’s contract which means that it won’t be a major financial hit to the club if he were to be dismissed as head coach.

Jackson is in the club’s long-term plans though, per Sandgaard, and that a recruitment drive is already underway for 2022-23.

The Verdict

Charlton fans will be disappointed in regards to recent form, but it looks like Sandgaard is keeping the faith in Jackson.

Their form was very good when Jackson was in caretaker charge but there’s been a noticeable dip since his permanent appointment – which may just be a coincidence.

It’s hard to say that Sandgaard hasn’t spent significant money for League One standards on the Charlton squad, whilst also bringing in funds with the sale of players like Mason Burstow.

Charlton have had disappointment with owners in the past though but unlike the others, Sandgaard does seem to be investing his money into the club and hopefully won’t leave them in the lurch in the future.