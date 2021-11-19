Thomas Sandgaard makes admission over Charlton Athletic’s managerial search

Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard has told the South London Press that he doesn’t expect to make a decision on a new manager for another month.

This follows the fine form that the team have been showing under the guidance of interim manager Johnnie Jackson, who is yet to have tasted defeat in the four league games that he has taken charge of so far.

Jackson has made no secret of the fact that he would love the role on a full time basis, however there has been no indication as to whether the Addicks would be willing to grant him his wish in the long term.

Speaking recently about the current situation at the club, Sandgaard was quick to state the following:

“What is very obvious in a situation like this is we are interviewing potential other candidates that could be available at this level.

“I want to make sure we have enough time to do that, so we don’t do anything hasty.

“If there is a better candidate for the club in the near and medium term out there, we’ll simply just go back to the set-up like it was before. Johnnie is a great assistant manager, we already know that, and Jason Euell is a great coach.

“The club is in a good position because we’ll be able to make the best decision, maybe in the next 30 days from now.”

The owner also revealed that the club have received more than 100 applications for the role, with the Dane admitting that only 30 should really be considered as realistic candidates.

Charlton are back in Sky Bet League One action tomorrow as they play host to Plymouth Argyle at the Valley.

The Verdict

It is probably for the best that Charlton take their time over this appointment, however there will be a lot of fans who will be asking what Jackson has to do to land the job permanently.

He has done brilliantly to get the side performing once again and surely has to be considered as one of the stronger candidates right now.

Sandgaard clearly has high expectations over who he wants to see taking the club forwards, so it will be interesting to see what type of manager or head coach he goes for.

In the meantime the hope will be that Jackson and his staff can continue to steady the ship and help the Addicks to climb the league standings.