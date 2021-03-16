Thomas Sandgaard has chance to show he gets Charlton with next managerial appointment: Opinion

Charlton Athletic are on the hunt for a new manager with the perhaps surprising news that Lee Bowyer had resigned from the club breaking yesterday.

The former Addicks boss had been at the club for three years and was still backing himself to continue the rebuild only recently with pressure on him amid a poor run of form at The Valley.

That’s all academic now, though, with Johnnie Jackson in charge tonight as the Reds welcome Bristol Rovers to SE7 in the third tier.

Indeed, it’s a chance for Jackson to perhaps stake a claim to become the club’s new manager for the rest of this season at least but, whatever happens, it sounds as though a new appointment will be made soon.

Thomas Sandgaard has gone on record to say he wants it done by the end of this week and, as an owner that has already done a lot to get Addicks fans onside during his time in charge of the club, this is a perfect opportunity for him to really show he gets them.

The early signs are good, with him also saying he wants to bring in a manager that has a record of bringing through youth and developing academy players – something that has been part of the Charlton fabric for years and years.

Certainly, a swift appointment of a manager that buys into the youth policy the club has always had would be a good start from Sandgaard, whilst there’s also a feeling from fans at the moment that getting in a manager who is familiar with the club and how it works could be best at least for the short-term as they look to shore up at home and make the play-offs.

There are big names available, too, but they might be out of Charlton’s reach financially at the moment and so Sandgaard needs to find an affordable option, but one that does not scrimp.

The Charlton owner has got plenty right in his time at the club so far – here he is presented with another opportunity to really boost the Addicks’ rebuild.