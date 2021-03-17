Thomas Sandgaard drops hint over timescale of Charlton manager hunt

Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard has claimed that he is confident the search for a new manager will be completed “in short order”.

Johnnie Jackson took charge of the Addicks for their 3-2 win over Bristol Rovers yesterday with Lee Bowyer having resigned earlier in the week to replace Aitor Karanka at Birmingham City.

Speaking on Charlton’s Valley Pass ahead of the game (via South London Press’ Richard Cawley), Sandgaard was pressed on the search for Bowyer’s permanent replacement.

He said: “I’m very confident we’ll get this figured out in short order.”

While Jackson will have done his chances no harm with the spirited victory last night, there do appear to be other names in the running already.

Danny Cowley is understood to be potentially interested in the vacant job at the Valley, though he has also been linked with becoming Kenny Jackett’s replacement at Portsmouth.

The Addicks climbed into the top six with their victory last night and travel to Plough Lane to take on AFC Wimbledon on Saturday – you feel with the business end of the season approaching it would benefit them to have a new manager in place by then.

16 celebrities that support Charlton Athletic – But do they really?

1 of 16 1. Eddie Izzard True False

The Verdict

This will surely please Charlton fans, who will not want the search for a new manager to stretch on for too long.

Bowyer’s exit was a surprising one but what he has done for the club over the past few years amid a near crisis at the Valley has been fantastic and he deserves credit for that.

Replacing him will be no easy feat but with Sandgaard at the club, there is much more stability than in previous years.

It’s going to be very interesting to see who the Danish businessman opts for as his Bowyer replacement.