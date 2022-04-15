Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Thomas Sandgaard delivers verdict as Charlton lose to Morecambe

Published

25 seconds ago

on

Charlton Athletic’s patchy season continued on Friday afternoon as the Addicks lost at home to Morecambe 3-2 in Sky Bet league One.

It has not been a season to remember for the right reasons for the men from The Valley, and many will be looking forward to the summer break where they can hopefully hit the reset button.

Indeed, form has been up and down all year and, with nothing now to play for this season, the extra motivation Morecambe had to win was clear to see in SE7.

The Shrimps, then, continue their survival fight in the third tier whilst Thomas Sandgaard, the Charlton owner, had this to say on Twitter about the performance:

The Verdict

In all truth, Charlton should be winning a game like this one regardless of what is at stake.

The Addicks are likely going to drift towards the end of the campaign and a big summer obviously awaits.

They need to add a bit more quality in certain areas and Sandgaard will be itching to show he is more than ready to deliver the finances to fulfil the stated ambitions he has for Charlton.

Time will only tell as to how that plays out, though, once the summer arrives.


