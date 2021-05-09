Thomas Sandgaard delivers assessment on 2020/21 season after Charlton miss out on play-off place

Charlton Athletic may have won on the final day of the season against League One champions Hull City, but it wasn’t enough to secure a play-off place in the end.

There’s no doubting that Nigel Adkins has done a good job since replacing Lee Bowyer in March, but it was perhaps too little, too late and maybe a few too many draws in his 10 games in charge.

The Addicks had slipped from the top six into the play-off chasing pack in the weeks before Bowyer’s departure, but there were so many teams in the hunt for a spot that it was going to take a run of many wins to secure it.

Charlton have picked up wins in recent weeks – a 6-0 drubbing of Plymouth springs to mind – but Jacob Greaves own goal at The Valley today which settled the game wasn’t enough for the London club.

That was because despite Portsmouth losing against Accrington Stanley, Oxford United produced a stunning performance against Burton Albion to win 4-0 and nab that final position on the final day.

For Charlton fans though there’s still reasons to be cheerful, including having owner Thomas Sandgaard as a sign of stability at the club finally and they’re hoping he can deliver the goods to Adkins next season for a promotion push.

Speaking of Sandgaard, he’s delivered his assessment of the 2020/21 season and considering the club just missed out on a chance of the play-offs, he doesn’t seem to have too many worries.

Great win today. Encouraging first season. Couldn’t have been any closer to playoffs. #cafc. — Thomas Sandgaard (@SandgaardThomas) May 9, 2021

The Verdict

There will be much disappointment at The Valley with no play-off football to come, but there’s been a lot of promise in recent weeks under Adkins.

And it points to signs that the club will be in an automatic promotion battle next season, especially if they are able to keep around loan signings like Jayden Stockley and Akin Famewo.

There’s still further work to be done on the squad but this is the most positive mood that Charlton fans have been in for years – and it’s mainly down to Sandgaard.