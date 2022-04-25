Thomas Kaminski speaks out as Blackburn Rovers gear up for final run-in

Thomas Kaminski has revealed the mindset Blackburn Rovers need to gain promotion.

Tony Mowbray’s side have struggled to maintain their great first half of the season since the turn of the year.

Rovers have gone from competing for an automatic promotion place to now fighting to regain their position in the play-offs.

Blackburn face Preston North End this evening in the final Lancashire derby of the Championship campaign, where the visitors will need to take all three points to maintain their hopes of a top six finish.

Kaminski believes the team is confident they can win all of their three remaining games this campaign, but even that may not be enough to make the promotion shootout.

“The mindset is to take as many points as possible in these next three games,” said the Belgian, via the club’s official website.

“We are still looking up the table, it’s where we want to be, but it’s going to be difficult unless we start winning games.

“With the season we’ve had, we’ve had good spells and we need to take confidence from that.

“We have to get three wins if we are to get in those play-offs.

“It’s a derby game and I always look at those as must-win games. It’s one game, that’s where our focus is first and foremost.

“It’s a game that is very important for the fans and we want to give them something back and give them a good feeling,” he added.

“It would be a massive boost to get the win and keep our hopes alive.”

The gap to 6th place Sheffield United is currently six points, but a win at Deepdale could bring the team to within three points of Paul Heckingbottom’s side.

However, a defeat to their local rivals could all but end their hopes of promotion for this season.

Mowbray’s side have one win in their last eight games and have not won in five.

The Verdict

There is a lot of uncertainty around Blackburn with multiple players out of contract at the end of the season, as well as the manager.

Injuries have also not been kind, with talisman Ben Brereton Diaz being the most obvious absentee during this second half of the campaign.

Despite such a horrid run of form, there is still an outside chance the team can gain promotion to the Premier League.

But a win against Preston is vital to those chances, even a draw would all but seal their fate as a Championship side for another year.