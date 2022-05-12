Thomas Kaminski issues classy response to Tony Mowbray’s Blackburn Rovers departure

Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski has paid tribute to Tony Mowbray, after it was confirmed that the manager will leave the club on Wednesday.

Mowbray signed Kaminski for Blackburn from Gent back in the summer of 2020, and the Belgian has never looked back as the club’s first choice between the posts since.

Kaminski has made 89 appearances in all competitions for Rovers under Mowbray. He will though, be playing under a new manager for the first time in his Blackburn career next season, after it was announced that Mowbray will leave the club this summer when his contract expires.

Now it seems as though the goalkeeper is sad to see Mowbray go, and will continue to hold a great deal of affection for the now former Blackburn boss.

Taking to his Instagram page to react to news of Mowbray’s departure, Kaminski shared a picture of the pair together, along with the caption: “Thanks for everything gaffer. True legend!”

Kaminski himself signed a three-year contract with Blackburn earlier this year, securing his future at Ewood Park until the end of the 2024/25 season.

The Verdict

This is a nice touch for Kaminski, who was given a big opportunity by Mowbray when he brought him to English football.

That is something that has certainly paid off for the Belgian, who has established himself as the club’s number one with some excellent performances since that move.

Indeed, you do slightly wonder what Kaminski will make of this, given he recently admitted that he made it clear he wanted Mowbray to stay at the club when negotiating his own contract with Blackburn.

Even so, the goalkeeper is, as this shows, a consumate professional, and you can be confident he will still be giving his all for the club under whoever Mowbray’s replacement proves to be.