Thomas Kaminski and Sam Gallagher react to Adam Armstrong’s message following Blackburn Rovers exit to Southampton

Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski and forward Sam Gallagher have taken to Instagram to respond to Adam Armstrong’s message following his switch from Ewood Park to Southampton.

Armstrong’s future has been discussed throughout the summer transfer window. It had been consistently reported that Southampton had been interested in bringing him into St Mary’s if they were to lose Danny Ings.

Both Norwich City and Crystal Palace were thought to have tabled offers to Blackburn for Armstrong’s services.

Eventually though, it was Southampton who met their asking price and his transfer was finally confirmed on Tuesday.

Tony Mowbray’s side are going to have to now look at finding the right replacement for Armstrong with the forward having been a crucial player for them over the last few seasons and he is sure to be a major loss for them.

Following the confirmation of his move to Southampton, Armstrong took to his personal Instagram account to issue a message to supporters of his new club insisting that he can not wait to get started at St Mary’s.

Both Kaminski and Gallagher took to Instagram themselves to respond to his message and wish him good luck with his move to the Premier League this season.

The verdict

Losing Armstrong is a huge blow for Blackburn and one that it will be difficult for them to recover from in the transfer market.

However, as Kaminski and Gallagher allude to with their messages few can begrudge the forward the chance to make the move to the Premier League considering how much his game has developed over the last few years at Ewood Park.

Armstrong seems to be ready to make the step up to the top-flight at this stage in his career and Blackburn would have always known that it was going to be very difficult to keep hold of him this summer.

Therefore, Kaminski and Gallagher and the rest of the squad would likely have been bracing themselves for this moment for a while now.

Being a former Southampton player himself, Gallagher will be wanting Armstrong to have a successful period with the Saints even more than anyone else concerned with Rovers.

The forward looks like he could emerge as a very good Premier League player if used in the right way in the coming years.