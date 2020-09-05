Thomas Frank opens up on the prospect of Brentford trio making Premier League moves

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has suggested that forwards Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma could be set move to leave Griffin Park this transfer window, but ruled out the prospect of Rico Henry and others being sold.

Watkins is being linked with a move away from Brentford to Aston Villa after leading the scoring charts for the Bees in the Championship last term with 26 goals, and Frank’s side have already brought in the 22-year-old’s potential replacement in the form of Ivan Toney.

Meanwhile, Benrahma is also being linked with a move away from Brentford having also established himself as one of the Championship’s most influential attacking performers – and the 25-year-old who scored 17 goals and registered nine assists last term has emerged as a key target for the likes of Leeds United and Crystal Palace.

There have been other Brentford players who have been attracting interest of Premier League clubs, and one of those is Rico Henry who is believed to be on the radar of both West Brom and Brighton, after the left-back emerged as one of the best defenders outside the top-flight.

Speaking to West London Sport, Frank outlined that there is the possibility that both Watkins and Benrahma will leave the club if their valuations are met, but ruled out sales of the likes of Henry or any other players as the Bees target promotion this coming term.

“We know there are a lot of rumours about a lot of our players because they had a top season. It’s no secret that Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma are players that other clubs are interested in.

“And if the price is right, then we’re open to selling them. So the two of them, if everything is hitting the numbers. But the rest are not for sale.”

The verdict

It has seemed almost inevitable that Watkins would be leaving Brentford before the end of the window, with the Bees having already invested in bringing Toney to the club from Peterborough United – and a sale should help to raise further funds for Frank to add to his squad.

Meanwhile, Benrahma is another player who it was always going to be difficult to keep hold of once the Bees had missed out on promotion, and the attacker would certainly be very difficult to replace but given Brentford’s recruitment record you would imagine they would have someone talented lined up to come in.

Brentford can not allow many other of their key players to leave and Henry is one player who is very crucial to the way in which the Bees play, and it will be very important that he remains with the club if they are going to be able to challenge again for promotion – and so this latest update from Frank is a positive sign.