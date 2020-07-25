Thomas Frank issues defiant Brentford message ahead of play-off clash

Brentford boss Thomas Frank believes his players will be ready for the fight as they prepare to face Swansea in the play-offs tomorrow.

Even though the Bees had been in superb form after the restart, they fell to successive defeats in the past week that saw them miss out on automatic promotion as they failed to capitalise on West Brom’s slips.

That caused some to question the mentality of the Londoners and whether they would be able to bounce back for the play-offs.

However, when speaking to the club’s media, Frank made it clear that everyone connected to the team will be ready for the test that the Swans provide.

🗣 "The nine games since the restart, we played seven at an unbelievably high level. We didn’t hit that level against Stoke and Barnsley but it was still a decent level. It was the small margins that didn’t tick our way to make it at least a draw or a win. "#BrentfordFC #SWABRE pic.twitter.com/BqvYj3hKuc — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) July 25, 2020

“There are only two options in life. You can sit down and cry because you think the world is unfair and everything is against you, or you can stand up and fight. Those are the only options you have and we have chosen to stand up and fight.”

The Bees are sure to take confidence from the fact that they beat the Welsh outfit twice in the regular season.

The verdict

These are the right words from Frank and it’s cleared that he is fired up and that will be the message to the players.

Of course, the proof will be in how the team play and the fans are sure to be slightly worried considering the way the team have played in their past two games when the pressure was in.

That’s gone now though, so it’s down to the players to deliver against the Swans as the Premier League is still in sight.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.