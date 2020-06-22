Thomas Frank delivers verdict on Brentford man after pivotal Fulham performance

Thomas Frank has given Brentford forward Emiliano Marcondes all the plaudits after an excellent cameo when coming off the bench at Fulham on Saturday.

The Dane was brought on with 20 minutes left, and the scores locked at 0-0, but he managed to setup the first goal for Said Benrahma before netting himself in added time as the Bees came away with what could turn out to be a vital three points.

It was an important substitution from Frank, and it means that Brentford are now sitting just eight points off the top two, with a real chance of getting into the automatic promotion places after both Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion failed to pick up maximum points.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Frank said:

“I told him, ‘Emi, we’re going to need you. We need you, you’re going to be a big, big part of this and you’re going to play a big role and maybe you’ll not start as many games as you want’.

“It’s just a good example that everybody needs to act if you want to achieve something and we can only do this together.”

The Verdict

It’s astonishing seeing some of the football Brentford play, and on their day they’re one of the most stylish teams in the division and Marcondes adds to that when he’s on the pitch.

His performance when coming on shows the type of attitude that the players at the club have, and the way they want to do all they can to help the team rather than worry about their individual statistics.

This will hold the Bees in good stead, and give them a great opportunity at getting promotion come the end of the season, whether it’s through the top two or the play-offs.