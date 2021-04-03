Thomas Frank addresses Brentford issue as points dropped in top two race

Thomas Frank refused to blame either Mads Roerslev or David Raya as Brentford drew with Huddersfield Town this afternoon to leave the team nine points behind Watford.

With the Hornets continuing their excellent form by beating Sheffield Wednesday yesterday, the Bees knew dropping points would put them in a difficult position as they chase a top two finish.

However, they fell behind to the Terriers when a mix-up between Roerslev and Raya left the keeper way out of his goal, with Lewis O’Brien taking advantage.

Whilst Mads Bech Sorensen equalised, Brentford couldn’t push on to get the win, so the earlier error was costly.

Yet, speaking to West London Sport, Frank didn’t want to single out individuals, as he described the goal as ‘strange’.

“The big thing we need to try to do better this season is to stop conceding these goals. I wouldn’t blame either of them, but it looks like the communication could have been earlier or quicker or better between the two of them.

“But for whatever reason we have conceded a lot of strange goals and I think it was one of those today.”

The verdict

This was a major blow for Brentford in their quest to secure automatic promotion, and you have to say that it now seems a long shot, even though they do have to play Watford.

That fixture gives them hope that they can turn things around, but today’s performance was concerning.

In terms of the goal, both individuals will know they made a mistake, so they won’t need telling, but these errors need to be cut out moving forward.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.