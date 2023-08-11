Highlights West Bromwich Albion are still searching for their first win of the season after back-to-back defeats on the road.

The club is facing ownership and financial issues, leading to the departure of multiple first-team players to balance the books.

The team has made some new signings, but the start of the season has been disappointing for manager Carlos Corberán.

It has been a turbulent period for the Baggies as of late, ownership and financial issues weighing heavy behind the scenes as the club focus on loan repayments, requiring the departure of multiple first team players to help balance the books.

Dara O’Shea has already departed to Burnley with others expected to follow while Tom Rogic, Kean Bryan and Jake Livermore were all released at the end of their contracts too, the latter joining Watford.

Goalkeeper David Button has also moved on to Reading while Karlan Grant has temporarily departed to South Wales to ply his trade for Cardiff City.

Two new faces have come through the door so far meanwhile, Jeremy Sarmiento arriving on a season-long loan from Brighton while Josh Maja joins on a free transfer from Bordeaux to spearhead the attack.

Looking to build on back-to-back mid-table finishes, it has not been the start to the season Carlos Corberán would have been hoping for - an opening day defeat to Blackburn Rovers was a disappointing start, with Matt Phillips’ consolation strike not enough to overturn a two-goal deficit.

It was also a first round exit in the EFL Cup too, losing to Stoke City. Brandon Thomas-Asante’s equaliser was immediately cancelled out by André Vidigal to compound their poor away form dating back to last season.

A chance to bounce back, Albion return to The Hawthorns to take on Swansea City and the Baggies boss has some selection dilemmas to weigh up.

How could West Brom lineup against Swansea?

GK: Alex Palmer

Alex Palmer cemented his number one spot during the second half of last season, coming in for Button. The 27-year-old made 23 appearances, most of which came under Corberán, while recording ten clean sheets.

After his move to Luton Town broke down last month, he has continued to be the man in between the sticks after starting against Blackburn and will be eager to get a full season of Championship football under his belt.

RB: Darnell Furlong

There is little in the way of competition at the right-back slot and despite a respectable performance from 20-year-old Ethan Ingram in the cup outing against Stoke City, Darnell Furlong is likely to slot straight back into the lineup.

Signing from Queens Park Rangers ahead of the 2019/20 season, the 27-year-old has been ever present in the Albion defence, holding down the position since arrival, including the short-lived stint in the Premier League.

CB: Semi Ajayi

Another 2019 summer recruit by Slaven Bilić, Semi Ajayi was a mainstay within the Albion defence in his first two seasons at the club, including 33 outings in the Premier League.

However, game time was much more sporadic last campaign, playing just 22 times in the Championship while coming back into the fold in the final run-in due to Kyle Bartley and Dara O'Shea's injuries injury. The departure of O'Shea, however, could see the Nigerian international return to the starting eleven permanently despite stiff competition.

CB: Kyle Bartley

A centre-back pairing that oversaw West Brom's last promotion to the top-flight, times have certainly changed at The Hawthorns. The former Arsenal man underwent a resurgence under Corberán, an assured leader at the back while scoring back-to-back winning goals against Stoke City and Queens Park Rangers.

Injury, however, curtailed his impressive run of form and ended the season with just seven starts all season but with a preseason to recharge, the Albion boss will be eager to see him return to his best.

LB: Conor Townsend

While Erik Pieters has extended his Albion contract another year, Conor Townsend is the only definitive senior left-back at the club. Often deputising as captain - including the 2-1 defeat to Stoke, the former Hull City defender has certainly made the position his own after arriving as deputy to Kieran Gibbs.

Townsend registered minutes in all 46 Championship games last season, recording 15 clean sheets, with the 30-year-old likely to replicate such feat this campaign.

DM: Okay Yokuşlu

The Turkish international has been a calming presence at the base of the Baggies midfield, a composed figure on the ball and a determined tackler off it. After an impressive six-month spell during the 2020/21 Premier League campaign, he rejoined last summer under Steve Bruce to provide much-needed quality to the squad, much to the delight of the Hawthorns faithful.

He made 38 appearances in the second tier, scoring four times - including a brace in a 2-0 win over Preston.

DM: Jayson Molumby

An effective partner with Yokuşlu, Jayson Molumby brings chaotic energy to the action. The Irish international is a livewire, flying into challenges and offering non-stop running, and got into some good positions against Blackburn but lacked the cutting edge to put them away.

Into his third season with the club, West Brom will need to keep Molumby fit with his energetic presence a necessity in the battle in midfield.

RM: Jed Wallace

An important figure in the final third, Jed Wallace made an instant impact in his first season in the blue and white stripes. Playing in every single league game last season, he registered 14 goal contributions with eight goals and six assists, his deadly deliveries causing defenders serious issues at the best of times.

Now boasting the captain's armband, there is a large responsibility on the 29-year-old's shoulders as he looks to push his side into the play-off equation.

AM: John Swift

John Swift only made a 20-minute cameo in the league outing against Blackburn Rovers with Corberán instead opting to start him against Stoke in the cup.

Playing in a somewhat unorthodox forward position against the Potters, Swift's potential creativity would be instrumental against Swansea, scoring six goals along with nine assists last season. However, now into his second season, he will need to much more reliable in the final third if Albion are to break down the Swans backline.

LM: Matt Phillips

Despite the arrival of Jeremy Sarmiento, Matt Phillips is likely to retain his spot on the left-hand side. Scoring a consolation goal from the edge of the area in the 2-1 defeat to Blackburn last weekend, Phillips' threat in the final third can be a serious asset for the Baggies at times.

For the Brighton loanee, it will likely be another appearance off the bench after cameos in the previous two outings as he builds his way back to full match fitness after recovering from a long-term injury.

ST: Brandon Thomas-Asante

While Josh Maja builds up fitness in preparation to lead the line, Brandon Thomas-Asante will likely retain the number nine spot with Daryl Dike still absent due to injury.

Scoring seven goals in his first Championship season, the pacy forward instantly became a fan favourite after scoring a 98th-minute equalier against Burnley in front of the home support. Getting off the mark with an equaliser against Stoke on Tuesday, the 24-year-old will be eager to add to his tally straight away.