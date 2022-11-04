Thomas-Asante starts: The predicted West Brom XI to face QPR on Saturday

West Bromwich Albion will be looking to back up their recent victory over Blackpool by securing a positive result in their showdown with Queens Park Rangers tomorrow.

Albion secured their first win since handing over the reins to Carlos Corberan thanks to a second-half strike from Okay Yokuslu on Tuesday.

Set to take on a QPR outfit this weekend who are currently fourth in the Championship standings, the Baggies will have to be firing on all cylinders at Loftus Road.

Having witnessed his side’s performance against Blackpool, it will be interesting to see whether Corberan opts to make any significant alterations to the club’s starting eleven for their meeting with the R’s.

Here, we have decided to take a look at how West Brom could line up against QPR on Saturday…

When you consider that Corberan opted to deploy a 4-2-3-1 formation against Blackpool, he may opt to stick with this system tomorrow.

Goalkeeper Alex Palmer will be hoping to claim another clean-sheet for the Baggies after preventing the Seasiders from scoring in midweek.

Dara O’Shea will be partnered in the heart of defence by Kyle Bartley who made his return to action on Tuesday after missing the club’s defeat to Sheffield United due to suspension.

Conor Townsend and Darnell Furlong are expected to occupy the full-back position in this formation.

Yokuslu meanwhile will be partnered in the heart of midfield by Taylor Gardner-Hickman who has made 11 league appearances for West Brom this season.

John Swift is set to play in a more advanced role for the Baggies whilst Matt Phillips and Jed Wallace will provide some width in their particular positions.

Karlan Grant will miss the club’s next two league fixtures due to an ankle injury that he sustained against Blackpool.

In the absence of the forward, Brandon Thomas-Asante could be given the nod to lead the line for West Brom.

Since sealing a move to Albion in the summer transfer window, the 23-year-old has managed to show some signs of promise in the Championship.

Having scored two goals at this level for the Baggies, Thomas-Asante will be determined to add to this particular tally in tomorrow’s clash.

By producing an eye-catching display at Loftus Road, the forward could potentially bolster his chances of claiming a regular spot in West Brom’s starting eleven.

