Highlights West Brom's goalkeeper Alex Palmer has been in good form and is likely to start against Leicester.

Kyle Bartley has been impressive in defense and is a key leader for West Brom.

Grady Diangana has been performing well recently and will be a vital creative force for West Brom in attack.

West Bromwich Albion take on Leicester City at The Hawthorns in the Championship on Saturday lunchtime in front of the Sky cameras.

After beating second-placed Ipswich Town 2-0 last weekend, the Baggies secured their second consecutive victory and clean sheet with a 1-0 win over Cardiff City at the Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday night.

Carlos Corberan's side currently sit fifth in the standings with the second-best defensive record in the division, four points clear of seventh-placed Blackburn Rovers.

They face the team with the meanest defence in table-toppers Leicester, who will be looking to return to winning ways after being held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by bottom side Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough on Wednesday night.

Enzo Maresca's men remain top of the table, but they are now just eight points clear of third-placed Leeds United.

A win could take the Baggies closer to the automatic promotion places. Here, we take a look at the starting lineup Carlos Corberan could put out in search of another crucial three points. Could he make some changes from the win over Cardiff?

GK: Alex Palmer

The 27-year-old has established himself as the number-one for Albion this season, and he’s sure to start again for the clash against the Foxes.

Whilst he has had a solid unit ahead of him, he has also made some big saves and established himself well for Corberan. Palmer has been ever-present and played every minute in the league so far.

RB: Darnell Furlong

The right-back has been a regular since Corberan took over, and he’s sure to be in the starting XI against Leicester again.

New signing Pipa will hope to provide competition in that department but it's Furlong's shirt to lose.

CB: Kyle Bartley

The absence of Semi Ajayi gave Kyle Bartley an extended run back in the West Brom backline and he is likely to retain his spot after impressive showings, despite the return of the Nigerian international to the bench.

The 32-year-old has been an imperious figure at the heart of the defence and is a crucial leadership figure in Corberan's team as well.

CB: Cedric Kipre

Kipre offers good balance in defence as a left-footer, and whilst Erik Pieters is another good option for Corberan, the reality is that Kipre deserves to keep his place in the team.

He has done well since returning from his loan, and has been one of Albion's most consistent performers all season so far, but will have to be at his best against Leicester's wealth of attacking options.

LB: Conor Townsend

The 30-year-old is another who has been a regular under Corberan, and he will continue as the main left-back for much of the season when fit.

Townsend has struggled for consistency, but, at his best, he provides a good outlet down the left flank when going forward, and is a reliable part of the defensive unit.

DM: Okay Yokuslu

The Turkish international was a standout performer for Albion last season, but it’s fair to say he hasn’t hit the heights expected in the current campaign.

He remains an important player, and Yokuslu is sure to start against the Foxes, and he will have an important role on Saturday in stopping their transitions and instigating attacks from deep for the Baggies, too.

DM: Jayson Molumby

The Irishman brings aggression and intensity to the midfield, and he is a pretty easy pick for Corberan due to the qualities he has. His defensive work should give him the nod over Alex Mowatt in adding an extra layer of protection.

Again, he will look to disrupt Leicester, and be the more advanced player of the double-pivot. Molumby also has superior athleticism to Mowatt, which is an extra incentive for Corberan here.

RW: Jed Wallace

There are some Albion fans who questioned the skipper not long ago, but recent performances have shown what a quality operator he can be at this level. He was forced off in Cardiff and could be a doubt for this game, but if fit, he is a guaranteed starter.

Corberan is likely to stick with the ex-Millwall man for this one if he can, and his creativity could be key on the counter at picking the right pass. His decision-making stood out in the win over Ipswich and is likely to be needed again in moments.

CAM: Grady Diangana

Diangana is likely a shoo-in for the foreseeable future when considering his recent uptick in performances. At his best he can be a dynamic, creative winger and will be keen to make the most of regular game time.

His pace in transition is vital and he is looking to continue the rekindle of his 2019/20 season form, recording six goal contributions in his last eight league matches recently. He and Wallace will swap roles at times, too.

LW: Matt Phillips

Phillips hasn't been as productive lately, and Jeremy Sarmiento's beauty against Cardiff could put him in contention, but the veteran has done well so far this season, and deserves to keep his place for another game.

With Sarmiento pushing to play, he knows he needs to perform well to stay in the side, and it wouldn't be altogether surprising for Corberan to go for the quicker, younger model for his transitional threat.

CF: Brandon Thomas-Asante

He will have to work hard off the ball here, and his physicality and speed will make him a constant threat against their visitors in place of John Swift. That extra mobility and off-the-ball work will give him the edge over the more creative option.

The 24-year-old has scored four league goals so far this term, with West Brom needing the striker to find his shooting boots and lead the line at the same time. His pace on the break will also be vital for the Baggies, much like Diangana.