Thom Haye has admitted that although he does not believe that an exit from Heerenveen has to be on the cards this summer, he has revealed that he will be willing to move if an opportunity arises which excites him.

Ahead of the upcoming transfer window, Haye has been linked with a number of clubs.

One of the teams who has been touted as a potential suitor for the midfielder is Sunderland.

What has been said about Sunderland's interest in Thom Haye?

A report from Leeuwarder Courant reporter Sander de Vries at the end of April suggested that Sunderland are keen on making a move for Haye.

The Black Cats will have to pay a transfer fee for the 28-year-old this summer as his deal with Heerenveen is set to run until 2024.

After sealing a move to Heerenveen in January 2022, Haye was tracked by French sides in the previous summer window.

Sunderland are expected to face competition in their pursuit of Haye.

A fresh report from the Leeuwarder Courant (as cited by Sport Witness) suggested that Toulouse are also eyeing a potential swoop for the midfielder.

What has Thom Haye said about his Heerenveen future amid Sunderland's interest?

Haye has admitted that he is open to the possibility of leaving Heerenveen this summer.

Speaking to Omrop Fryslan, Haye said: "I find that difficult to say.

"I have always said that I can still take a step from Heerenveen.

"That's my ambition.

"But I'm also in my place here.

"It's not that I have to leave, but if something comes that gets me excited about, I want to take a step."

Making reference to the interest in him, Haye added: "I read that too.

"So I did inquire if there is interest and that's right.

"But I didn't ask which clubs."

Should Sunderland step up their pursuit of Haye in the coming weeks?

While Sunderland are seemingly set to add to their midfield options by completing a deal for Jobe Bellingham, they should still ought to consider stepping up their pursuit of Haye.

The Dutchman produced a number of promising performances for Heerenveen last season.

During the 36 appearances that he made in all competitions, the defensive midfielder managed to chip in with six direct goal contributions.

Haye also made 2.6 tackles and 1.5 interceptions per game in the Eredivisie as he recorded an impressive average WhoScored match rating of 7.05 at this level.

By replicating this standard of performance in a Sunderland shirt, Haye could help maintain a push for promotion during the 2023/24 season.