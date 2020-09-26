‘Things you love to see’ – Plenty of Watford fans react to breaking team news for Luton clash

Watford will be looking to get back to winning ways on Saturday afternoon, as they host Luton Town at Vicarage Road.

The Hornets are without a win in 90 minutes since beating Middlesbrough 1-0 on the opening night of the season, culminating in a 3-1 defeat at League Two Newport in the Carabao Cup in midweek – albeit with a side that showed ten changes from the one that drew 0-0 with Sheffield Wednesday in their last league outing.

Local rivals Luton meanwhile, have enjoyed an impressive start to the campaign after battling relegation last season, with wins over Barnsley and Derby meaning they are one of just three Championship clubs with a 100% league record going into the third round of fixtures.

This therefore, looks unlikely to be an uneasy task for Watford this afternoon, and perhaps with that in mind, Hornets boss Vlaidimir Ivic has named a side that shows two changes from the draw with the Owls, as Manchester United loanee James Garner, and Ismaila Sarr – himself the subject of much transfer speculation this summer – replace Domingos Quina and Glenn Murray.

Taking to Twitter to react to news of their side’s starting lineup to take on Luton, plenty of Hornets fans were keen to have their say on that starting XI for this local derby.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.

i’ll take that. SAAAAAAAARR — herb 😎 (@herbw_6) September 26, 2020

THAT LINEUPPPPP OH MY GOD — Ben (@bchapman_19) September 26, 2020

Things you love to see 😍😍 — Jimmy Donovan (@JimmyDonovan12) September 26, 2020

Yes – meltdown avoided! — James Smith (@SmithyWFC85) September 26, 2020

What a team

King Sema and Sarr — Sonny (@442sonny) September 26, 2020

Perfect lineup! — Simon Joseph (@simon_joseph2) September 26, 2020

Game over for luton — Connor🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@cxnnorg) September 26, 2020

Much better line up…. now let go there — Leo Mansell (@mansellleo) September 26, 2020

In this team Garner will do bits, FACTS 💯 — HornetLuke (@HornetLuke) September 26, 2020