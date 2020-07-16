‘This’d be a strong signing’ – Preston North End lining up move for EFL forward: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Preston North End are reportedly interested in signing Wigan Athletic forward Kieffer Moore according to the Daily Mail.

Moore has caught the eye with some impressive showings this season for Paul Cook’s side in the Championship, although they have had off-the-field problems in recent weeks.

The Latics have recently been placed into administration over financial difficulties, which could result in a potential points deduction.

But the club’s supporters will be fearing that some of their key players could leave the club in the summer transfer window to ease their financial troubles.

Moore has scored nine goals in 34 appearances for Wigan this season in all competitions, and you would imagine that he could be tempted by a move to a Preston side that are challenging for a top-six finish in the Championship this term.

But would the Welshman be a good addition to Alex Neil’s side?

We discuss…

George Harbey:

I think that Preston are definitely in need of a goalscorer up top and Moore could be a shrewd signing for the Lilywhites.

Preston tend to always score goals from midfield, with the likes of Daniel Johnson, Tom Barkhuizen and Josh Harrop scoring plenty this season, but they lack that focal point up top who can fire in the goals on a regular basis.

Jayden Stockley has netted only four times this season, and I think Alex Neil needs to bring in another striker who can add competition in the final third.

Moore is hardly prolific in the Championship, but he has still managed to find the net nine times for a struggling Wigan side this season, and I think he’d fit into North End’s style of play really well.

He is an excellent poacher and a classic number nine, and I think he could be a great signing for Preston this summer.

Sam Rourke:

This’d be a strong signing for me.

Preston are in need of a striker that can consistently find the back of the net, and it’s something they have lacked this season with midfielder Daniel Johnson taking on most of the burden of scoring goals.

Jayden Stockley, David Nugent and Sean Maguire have shown flashes of quality this season, but ultimately, their strike-rates are not fruitful enough and I imagine a new striker will be a top priority for Alex Neil this summer.

Moore is Wigan’s top scorer this season and offers a real threat in the air, whilst a real clinical edge in front of goal.

In some ways, Moore is similar to Jayden Stockley in-terms of style of play and their ‘target-man’ like attributes, but I feel next season they are going to need to supplement their attacking line, especially with Nugent reaching the latter stages of his career.

If a deal at the right price can be found, Preston should go for it.

Ned Holmes:

I love this move from Preston’s perspective.

Alex Neil’s side look as though they might fall just short of the play-offs this term and I think their lack of a first-choice out-and-out number nine is part of the reason why.

Moore looks as though he could provide just that and has shown signs this term at Wigan that he could be a week in, week out goalscorer in the Championship.

I do think he would start for Preston – he’s outscored all of their strikers for a Wigan side that have been underwhelming in the final third for much of the season and would be able to bring their other players into the game well with his warm-up play.

With everything going on behind the scenes with the Latics, you’d imagine the North West side wouldn’t find it too hard to tempt him away.