‘This’d be a real coup’ – QPR in the mix for London-based midfielder’s signature: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Queens Park Rangers are amongst the Championship clubs on alert to Emiliano Marcondes’ contract situation at Brentford heading into the January transfer window.

As per the Daily Mail, Brentford are yet to agree fresh terms with the 25-year-old, which has put Championship rivals on alert.

One side interested are QPR, but they face competition from Nottingham Forest and Norwich City.

Here, our writers discuss whether Marcondes would be a good signing for the R’s…

Sam Rourke

This’d be a real coup.

I’m a big fan of Marcondes and the 25-year-old played an important role in Brentford’s play-off campaign last season, popping up with several key goals at crucial points of the season.

There is no denying that QPR have not properly filled the void left by Ebere Eze and could do with some more creative nous in the final third, and in Marcondes, you’d be getting a proven Championship performer who has the ability to unlock defences and provide opportunities for strikers.

Ilias Chair has done an admirable job this season for QPR in that role but he’s still relatively young and could do with some assistance.

In truth, I can’t see Brentford parting ways with Marcondes despite him not always being guaranteed a starting berth at the Bees at the moment – he’s still a useful member of their squad and I’d be surprised to see them let him go to a direct second tier rival.

Either way, this’d be an ideal acquisition for QPR with Marcondes’ ability to play centrally or on the left very useful for Warburton.

George Dagless

He’s a talented midfielder and has been a regular presence in the Brentford side as they’ve challenged at the sharp end.

QPR perhaps need an extra bit of guile in the middle of the park to help them make the most of the strong spells of possession that they have in games.

I think he’d be a fine signing for the Hoops and I can see why they are looking with his contract running towards its end, however, I do think they’d also be going some to get him.

Norwich and Forest will be able to offer him more financially and if the R’s could do it, it would be some coup indeed.

Do you love QPR? Here’s 19 basic questions about the R’s that almost every fan of the club should be getting right

1 of 19 When were QPR founded? 1882 1883 1884 1885

Toby Wilding

This would be an excellent signing for QPR in my opinion.

If, as looks as though it could be the case, they are to lose Bright Osayi-Samuel sooner rather than later, they are simply going to have replace him with another option in terms of creating chances, and Marcondes could be a useful target to fill that role.

The exciting playmaker, who at 25-years-old still has plenty of time and scope to improve, has already shown that he is more than capable of making an impact at Championship level, and in a struggling team such as QPR, his influence could be a big boost as they look to find the attacking spark they need to get out of trouble.

Add to that the fact he might not cost as much as would otherwise be the case, due to his contract expiring in the summer, and it does seem as though this is a deal that ought to be well worth pursuing for Mark Warburton and co.