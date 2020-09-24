‘This’d be a cracking buy’ – West Ham plotting transfer swoop for EFL player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing Swansea City defender Joe Rodon according to The Guardian’s Jacob Steinberg.

But it is also claimed that West Ham would have to pay a sizeable fee to land the Welshman’s signature before the summer transfer window reaches a conclusion.

Rodon has caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for the Swans over the years, and it won’t come as a surprise to see him attracting further Premier League interest.

It had previously been reported by The Sun that Manchester United were weighing up a move for Rodon, and they’re prepared to battle the Hammers to land his signature.

Rodon made 21 appearances for Swansea last season, as they narrowly missed out on promotion into the top-flight after a defeat to Brentford in their play-off semi-final.

But would Rodon be good enough to play in the Premier League for West Ham this season?

We discuss….

Alfie Burns:

I think he is.

Rondon has shown plenty of quality at Swansea over the years and you’ve got to imagine that he’s got enough self confidence to step up into the Premier League.

Whether West Ham is the right club for him is my big question.

The Hammers are hardly a settled club at the moment and that can often lead to it being difficult for players stepping up from the Championship.

Ability-wise, it isn’t in question, but things have to align off the field too.

Whether West Ham is the right move, I’m not sure.

Sam Rourke:

This’d be a cracking buy.

It’s no secret that West Ham need to bolster their centre-back options and Rodon offers a viable short and long-term solution for the Hammers.

Rodon has showcased his ability consistently in a Swansea shirt, with his ability to pass out from the back and defensive positional sense commendable.

The touted £12m to sign the player would be a snip in my eyes, as at the age of 22, he has plenty of room to grow, develop and mature as a player in the Premier League.

West Ham have had success dipping into the EFL before with Michail Antonio, Jarrod Bowen and Aaron Cresswell all excelling at the club following a switch from the second tier.

Swansea could do with enhancing their financial buffers and if West Ham make an offer, I could see them parting ways with the player, albeit somewhat reluctantly.

Ned Holmes:

With a bit of patience, I think he certainly could be.

Rodon looks a really bright prospect and has established himself as a quality defender at Championship level o

His ability has been recognised at international level as well, with Ryan Giggs bringing him into the Wales set up and a move to the Premier League seems a natural next step.

A mobile centre-back that is more than confident in possession, Rodon fits the mould of a modern defender but he would likely still need time to adapt.

The 22-year-old seems like the sort of player that will make it to the top flight at some point, with both Manchester clubs being touted with an interest in the past, so it could be a proactive bit of business to snap him up now.

Patience will be the key though as West Ham need to understand that he is not the finished product and needs to allowed to make some mistakes at Premier League level.