This young Hull City prospect could be the transfer solution that West Ham and Brentford are looking for: Opinion

Hull City winger Keane Lewis-Potter is a player who has been attracting a lot of widespread attention since his debut for the club back in 2019.

The 20-year-old attacker has been making waves for the Tigers and is arguably one of the best prospects to come out of his hometown club’s academy set up in more recent years.

In fact at such a young age, Lewis-Potter is already fast approaching the 100 appearance mark in a orange and black shirt, which is testament to not only him as an individual but also the club for putting so much faith into bringing his development on leaps and bounds.

Last season’s League One title success coincided with the winger’s first real breakthrough campaign at the club, with his 13 goals and six assists underlining just how special a player he is already.

Now back in the Championship with more and more attention and expectations being placed on him, it was unsurprising to see two more clubs enter the race for his signature recently.

TEAMtalk were the first publication to report on the interest that West Ham United have in the player, with the East London side having previously raided the Tigers for the signing of Jarrod Bowen back in January of last year.

Whilst The Athletic have also suggested that Brentford are keeping tabs on the 20-year-old’s situation at the MKM Stadium as they eye a long term replacement for the likes of Sergi Canos.

Indeed Lewis-Potter himself still has the best part of two years to run on his contract with the Championship club, which means that the Tigers would most likely play hardball over a fee if both of the London clubs decided to come to the negotiating table in the near future.

The pull of playing with Bowen and featuring in European competition with the Hammers is sure to be a tantalising prospect for a player of Lewis-Potter’s age, whilst the East Londoners themselves surely view him as an important alternative for Said Benrahma on the left wing, particularly with the future in mind.

However Brentford equally offers a great pathway for many young players, as their past transfer business has proved.

All in all a move to a higher level will greatly depend on the performances of the player himself, with the Premier League duo sure to view consistency and attitude as key indicators of if they would be getting good value for money if they moved for this young talent.

If Lewis-Potter can rack up the same sort of numbers that he did last season, a move to the top flight could be just around the corner for the 20-year-old.