‘This wouldn’t surprise me’ – Club set to make enquiry for key Fulham figure: The verdict

AFC Bournemouth are set to enquire about Scott Parker’s services if Fulham are unable to win promotion to the Premier League tonight, according to The Sun’s Tom Barclay.

The Cherries are on the lookout for a new manager following the departure of Eddie Howe, who has recently left the club after their relegation from the Premier League.

It is now claimed, though, that Bournemouth are set to enquire about Fulham boss Scott Parker, should the Cottagers fail to beat Brentford in the Championship play-off final tonight.

Parker has guided Fulham to within touching distance of the Premier League following their relegation last term, and at 39, he looks to have a promising future in management ahead of him.

Can we see him leaving Craven Cottage for Bournemouth should the opportunity arise? Here, the FLW team have their say…

Sam Rourke

I’ve got a feeling Fulham may change direction in-terms of management if they don’t go up tonight, thus meaning this wouldn’t surprise me.

Parker has done a good job at Craven Cottage and has got the side playing some neat and tidy football, whilst getting them firmly in the mix for promotion.

Naturally, this fully depends on tonight’s result and Parker may be tempted by a fresh challenge on the south coast with Bournemouth if he was relieved of his duties at Fulham.

There is a lot to work with in-terms of playing personnel at the Cherries though Parker would need assurances on finances for transfers as the current global situation combined with relegation from the Premier League will not have been healthy for Bournemouth’s purse-strings.

It’s an interesting link, and one I can see logic behind.

Ned Holmes

I’m not sure he’d jump ship to join a fellow Championship side, particularly one that has just come down.

We’ve seen how difficult it can be for the newly relegated sides to bounce straight back in the past and leaving Fulham where he has begun to shape a squad and impose his ideology would be a strange move for me.

Particularly as you don’t yet know which of their top players will be leaving the club before the start of the 2020/21 Championship season.

If they miss out and a Premier League job were to come up, I could certainly see him leaving to take it but I don’t think that’s going to happen for him just yet.

George Dagless

I don’t think so.

If Fulham do stay down, Parker may well feel he’s got unfinished business – it’s his first season in the job still and he’ll have learned so much.

Obviously, it depends on what he can do in the transfer window and Bournemouth might try and offer him a bigger budget but I think the Fulham project is one you’d only walk away from if a Premier League club came calling right now.

For me, he’d be better off staying at Craven Cottage regardless of result tonight – providing the club still wants him of course.