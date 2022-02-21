“This would feel like United signing him so that Liverpool couldn’t” – Manchester United pursuing move for EFL star: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Manchester United are interested in a move for Fulham midfielder Fabio Carvalho following his failure to secure a move to Liverpool on deadline day last month, as per the Daily Star.

A deal had been agreed between the Cottagers and the Red at the end of January – but there wasn’t enough time to finalise this agreement and with this – the 19-year-old looks set to move on at the end of the campaign unless his current side can tie him down to a new deal.

They may get compensation for his services even if he doesn’t sign a new contract at Craven Cottage before the expiration of his current terms in the summer – but this would be a real blow to Marco Silva’s men who have seen him become a key asset for their senior squad alongside the likes of Neeksens Kebano, Harry Wilson and Aleksandar Mitrovic.

This is part of the reason why he has attracted interest from elite clubs across Europe – and United are now the latest side to register their interest ahead of a potential move in the summer.

But would he be a good addition at Old Trafford? Is he someone they need?

We asked three of our Football League World writers for their verdicts on these two key questions.

Declan Harte

Manchester United have a penchant for targeting players who have been linked with their rivals, such as Alexis Sanchez, Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Maguire and Fred.

In many ways, this would feel like United signing him so that Liverpool couldn’t.

Because United already have so much attacking talent at their disposal that they have been unable to offload that they surely can’t target another wide forward.

Even with Jesse Lingard’s contract expiring in the Summer, there is Anthony Martial, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Elanga all competing for game time, with Amad Diallo also waiting in the wings.

United also have yet to appoint a new manager for next season, and ideally they need to have that decision made before they decide on any incomings for this Summer, even if the opportunity to sign such a talented player as Carvalho on a free is a very tempting prospect.

Charlie Gregory

There is no question to me that Fabio Carvalho would be a superb signing for Man United. He’s young, quite clearly very talented and could potentially come in and do a job for the Red Devils already.

Carvalho is exactly the type of player any club should be trying to bring in because of his high potential and potentially low cost. It’s high-reward and probably low-risk too.

He’s proven with Fulham that he can compete at the very top of the second tier. The Premier League is certainly a different kettle of fish but he looks like he may be able to adapt with ease.

Either way, his potential makes him a solid signing regardless of how he would play – or whether he would play – for Man United right now.

George Dagless

I think he could be excellent for them.

There is no doubt in my mind now that he is going to be a Premier League footballer next year, it just remains to be seen who for.

I think he will clearly leave Fulham at the end of this season regardless of what division they are in because some of the biggest names in world football are heavily linked with him.

I am sure Liverpool will go again to try and bring him in and they might have an edge over their fierce rivals given that it seemed the attacking midfielder wanted to really go there in January.

That said, there’s no denying his quality and what he would bring to Old Trafford, and so it makes sense that they are interested in him.