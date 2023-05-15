Despite the trials and tribulations that occurred off the field across the 2022-23 season, ranging from the partial closure of their St Andrew's Stadium to a failed takeover which saw multiple charges brought against the club, Birmingham City were able to secure their status as a Championship club for next season.

The Blues ended up surpassing the magical 50 points marker despite at times having to rely on young and inexperienced players to fill the squad, but at the start of the season ambitions were raised with the potential takeover of Paul Richardson and Maxi Lopez.

That ended up falling through and subsequently they were charged with effectively running the club without EFL approval, with the club's current Far East owners happy for them to fund transfers and other issues despite not being cleared by the authorities to do so.

Tom Wagner is entering though to save the day, with the American hedge fund manager on the verge of completing his own takeover of the club, and whilst it is just a 45 per cent stake it will still effectively rid the Blues of their much-maligned current ownership.

Wagner attended Birmingham's final match of the 2022-23 season against Sheffield United, and alongside him was former Manchester City CEO Garry Cook, who is set to join the club at an executive level.

And days later, news emerged from Football Insider that the club were plotting a surprise change in the dugout, with the experience of Mark Hughes favoured ahead of current head coach John Eustace.

Eustace, whose only previous experience as a manager came at non-league Kidderminster Harriers, was appointed as head coach last summer but he could be set for an exit after just a year if current Bradford City boss Hughes is really favoured.

Despite Hughes' experience in the top flight of English football, Carlton Palmer believes that he should not replace Eustace in the dugout and that the new ownership need to put their faith in the 43-year-old.

"I think this would be very unfair on John Eustace to be replaced as Birmingham City manager," Palmer told Football League World.

"I think he's done a fantastic job under the circumstances, keeping them in the division he's done brilliantly.

"You always know what happens when new owners come in, but why not give John Eustace a chance?

"Obviously the link is coming from Garry Cook - he was former CEO of Man City and worked with Mark Hughes there and he's supposed to be taking over in an executive role at Birmingham under their new American owners, so that's where the link with Hughes comes from.

"But, I'm hoping that John will be given a chance to be given some funds that he can work with and let's see what this young manager can achieve."

Should Birmingham replace John Eustace with Mark Hughes?

Yes, Hughes has Premier League experience in his career but before he came back to football after a four-year exile, his last few jobs hadn't exactly seen him coming out smelling of roses.

You can somewhat understand the links because of Garry Cook being tipped for a job at the club and the fact they worked together at Man City, but now is not the right time to replace Eustace.

For his first managerial job in the EFL, Eustace has done pretty well amid all the off-field problems at the club and deserves praise for keeping his squad together and in the right frame of mind.

There shouldn't even be a discussion of replacing him with the takeover, and if he does go then it'll be one of the harshest EFL sackings in recent times.