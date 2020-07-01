‘This would be underwhelming’ – Nottingham Forest weighing up swoop for Chelsea player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest are among a host of clubs interested in signing Chelsea striker Ike Ugbo on loan this summer, as per reports from TEAMtalk.

The 21-year-old has never made a first-team appearance for Chelsea, but has endured several spells on loan away from Stamford Bridge.

Ugbo has scored 13 goals in 28 games for Roda JC over in Holland in 2019/20, and is now said to be a loan target for the likes of Forest, Derby, West Brom, West Ham and Crystal Palace.

Here, the FLW team discuss the potential arrival of Ugbo at Forest…

George Harbey

This would be underwhelming for Forest.

I definitely think that they need to sign another striker this summer, as even though Lewis Grabban has been excellent in front of goal this term, he is approaching the age of 33 and they need to bring in a younger striker as cover.

Ugbo has clearly impressed over in Holland, but he’s never really been prolific at a decent level and he’s struggled to impress for the likes of MK Dons, Barnsley and Scunthorpe.

There are much better options out there for the young Chelsea forward, and he needs to find somewhere else to settle beyond this season, I feel.

Jacob Potter

This could be a smart addition to the Nottingham Forest team.

Ugbo has proven himself in senior football out on loan with Roda this season, having scored 13 goals in 29 appearances.

He’ll be eager to prove himself in English football at the earliest of opportunities as well, and a move to the City Ground could be the perfect opportunity to do just that.

I can’t see him getting in the starting XI ahead of Lewis Grabban, and I’m not sure Forest would pursue a move for him if they were promoted this season.

But he’d be an upgrade on Tyler Walker, and would be a solid player to use on a rotational basis in next year’s campaign if they were in the Championship.

They’ll know they face a real battle to land his signature though, with West Brom and Derby County also interested in striking a deal for the forward.

Ned Holmes

This could be a really interesting move for Forest and a shrewd bit of summer business.

The jury is still out on Nuno Da Costa, so for the time being the Reds need a bit more support for Lewis Grabban in the final third.

Signing Ugbo could provide just that and as it’s a loan deal, it represents some pretty good value for money.

The 21-year-old looks a bright prospect and is coming off the most productive season of his career in front of goal.

I would question whether this is the sort of signing they should make if they’re a Premier League team but in the Championship, it could work.

George Dagless

He’d be a decent signing but I do think they could look elsewhere, if they are promoted especially.

Forest have got one of the best strikers for the Championship in Lewis Grabban and if they don’t go up he’ll keep scoring goals, but having Ugbo in to help share the load could be a wise thing to do.

However, if they go up I’m not sure whether Ugbo is ready for that just yet – he’d surely be better placed in the Championship – and I don’t even know if Grabban would play as much in the top flight, with Forest surely then set to look for more proven Premier League experience.

He’s a good young player, but I only see this one worth doing if they are not promoted in all honesty.