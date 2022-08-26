“This would be the dream appointment” – Stoke City eye ex-PL manager after Michael O’Neill sacking: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Stoke City are eyeing former Burnley boss Sean Dyche as Michael O’Neill’s replacement.

The Potters relieved O’Neill of his duties earlier today, with the club sitting 21st in the Championship after five matches.

Now, as per The Sun, Dyche is Stoke City’s top target to replace the Northern Irishman.

With that in mind, here, some of our FLW writers have shared their thoughts on Dyche potentially being appointed at the Bet 365 Stadium.

Ben Wignall

Stoke can go down one of two routes here – an experienced ‘manager’ or a young up-and-coming head coach, and I don’t particularly think there is a wrong option.

What cannot be argued though is that Michael O’Neill was clearly not getting the best out of the talented squad Stoke have, and someone new is required to try and take them to the next level.

In Dyche, there is a manager on the market with plenty of Premier League experience and also someone with a know-how of getting a team promoted from the Championship.

Yes, his style of football might not always be pleasing on the eye, but he knows how to get results and is quite clearly a very good manager.

His final months at Burnley did see things go somewhat stale, but after a few months away he is no doubt ready for a fresh challenge, and with the ownership and squad that Stoke have, Dyche would no doubt get a tune out of the Potters.

Chris Gallagher

This would be the dream appointment.

The work Dyche did at Burnley was truly outstanding and he did it on a budget that wasn’t great at all. So, for Stoke, he would be exactly what they need and he has the ability to lift the club and take them forward in the long-term.

The only possible issues with this centre on whether Dyche would make the move. Would he hold out for the Premier League? Does he want a club that would give him more cash in the transfer market?

We don’t know the answer to those but from Stoke’s perspective he is someone you have to sound out and if he’s interested in the role it’s a no-brainer. Dyche has to be the number one target.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

When Michael O’Neill was sacked, Sean Dyche is the first manager that popped into my head as a potential replacement.

It seemed unrealistic at the time, with the former Burnley boss surely capable of landing a Premier League job if a team begins to struggle.

However, Stoke have now made him their top target and they must believe they can pull it off if so.

Dyche is proven at getting a side promoted and keeping them in the Premier League, even taking Burnley to Europe.

His football may not be the easiest on the eye, but it is effective, and with Stoke wanting to be a Premier League club and not a Championship one, getting Sean Dyche in the Bet 365 Stadium dugout could be a masterstroke.