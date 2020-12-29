‘This would be such a risk’ – Sheffield Wednesday eye manager whose managed 16 clubs: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Jose Morais has emerged as a contender for the vacant Sheffield Wednesday manager’s job, as per Talksport.

The 55-year-old has been first-team manager of 16 clubs over his career with his most recent stint coming over in Japan with Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors.

Morais is known for being Jose Mourinho’s old assistant at Chelsea, whilst also had a stint in the EFL with Barnsley back in 2018 where he wasn’t able to do enough to keep the Tykes in the Championship.

So, is Morais what the Owls need? Would he be a good appointment?

The team here at FLW take a look…..

Ned Holmes

This would be a left-field appointment for me.

José Morais has done a fantastic job in the K League in recent years but beyond that I’d question why he’s emerged as a potential Pulis replacement.

It would be a mistake, in my eyes, not to opt for either a stopgap safe pair of hands until the end of the season, a figure that has a lot of Championship experience, or one of the young and exciting managers in the EFL.

For me, Morais just isn’t the right man for the job.

George Harbey

This would be such a risk.

In sacking Tony Pulis, it’s hard to know what Dejphon Chansiri wants in his next manager, whether that be an attack-minded manager or a boss who knows how to install confidence and motivate his players.

Morais’ only experience of working in England came with Barnsley, winning only three out of 15 games in charge and ultimately unable to prevent them from being relegated down to League One.

That doesn’t exactly scream confidence, and given that Wednesday are in a very similar predicament, if not worse, then you can’t blame fans for lacking belief with this one.

They need someone like Paul Cook who has been there and done it, however I just cannot justify this potential appointment.

Toby Wilding

I can’t see this being a decent replacement for Wednesday.

Yes, Morais may have experience of the Championship, but it certainly was not a successful one with the Owls’ local rivals Barnsley, meaning you wonder if he would be able to get them out of the difficult position they find themselves in.

Indeed, given the nature of his history at this level, it is hard to see this going down well with the Wednesday fanbase if Morais is to be the man who is appointed to replace Pulis.

As a result, you feel that Wednesday must surely look to explore other options before making a decision on Morais, especially when you consider there are several experienced, and proven candidates out there who are both available, and have a more reliable track record in the Championship.