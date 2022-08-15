“This would be some signing” – West Brom plot Manchester City transfer move: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Bromwich Albion have been linked with Manchester City youngster Liam Delap as they look to solve their striker issue.

With Daryl Dike sidelined due to injury, the Championship club are in search of more forward firepower and, according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, have made a loan request for Delap.

But would it be a good signing? And do they need him?

Our FLW writers issue their verdicts…

The hardest West Brom quiz on the internet – Can you score 24/24?

1 of 24 When was the club formed? 1870 1874 1878 1882

Declan Harte

The injury to Daryl Dike has heightened West Brom’s need for an additional striker option this season.

With that in mind, Delap would be a really promising signing given the forward has been tipped as one of the brightest academy products at Man City.

He will have to prove himself quickly in order to earn a place in the side consistently, but Dike’s injury could open up a space for him to earn a solid number of minutes in Steve Bruce’s side.

The Baggies boss was looking to bring in a forward even before the American was ruled out, and this would be a great option to bolster the team’s attacking options.

Ned Holmes

This would be some signing from West Brom.

We’ve seen young Premier League forwards thrive while on loan in the Championship time and time again and you do feel Liam Delap could be the next on the list.

His goalscoring record at youth level is exemplary and he’s not looked out of place at senior level for Man City either, which in that team is saying something.

Albion desperately need some more forward depth, they have done for some time, and signing Delap would provide them with just that.

Given Dike would likely be first choice when he was fit, you’d question whether Man City might have some reservations about sending the youngster to The Hawthorns but I do think it’s a deal that could ultimately suit everyone involved.

Billy Mulley

West Brom need to move quickly but intelligently when it comes to recruiting a forward, following the injury of Daryl Dike.

Given the fact that Dike was supposed to be the main man, and that the Baggies have been gearing up to operate in this way, they could do with a player with a similar kind of profile.

Without the physicality, there are certainly a few parallels that you can draw between the two.

Delap is a willing runner who will cause chaos in behind, whilst his technical ability will allow him to drop deeper and bring others into play.

He is also a natural goalscorer, and whilst lots of aspects of the game become more difficult when stepping into a senior set up, a knack for scoring goals quite often remains.

Whoever is tasked with coming into the Baggies frontline will be presented with lots of goalscoring opportunities, that is for sure.