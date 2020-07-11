‘This would be some signing’ – These Bolton fans excited as target drops hint over decision

Bolton Wanderers target Antoni Sarcevic has revealed the decision over his future will be made in the “next couple of days”, which has drawn an excited response from fans of the North West club.

The Trotters are looking to rebuild ahead of a season in League Two, having been relegated from the tier above last season.

Bolton have already made some strong moves as they look to prepare for life in the EFL’s lowest division.

Ian Evatt has been appointed as their new manager, leaving Barrow to take charge of the club, while striker Eoin Doyle has been signed on the back of firing in 26 goals for Swindon Town last term.

According to the Bolton News, the North West club are now closing in on the signature of Sarcevic, though Salford City are also keen.

The 31-year-old grabbed 10 goals and six assists last term as he helped Plymouth Argyle secure promotion to League One but left after seeing his contract expire.

Speaking on the latest episode of Argyle Chat, the midfielder revealed he was close to making a decision over his next move.

He said: “The situation is just probably what 1,400 other players are in at the minute.

“Interest, talks, ‘Do I want to go there, do I not want to go there?’ “For me, it’s a massive decision I have got to make. I have got to try and take what I have got from Argyle into my next club.

“I have got to make sure that everything, not just the football but moving back up north, it all fits together.

“I can safely say it will be happening in the next couple of days, I’m quite confident.”

Sarcevic’s comments and his potential nearing move to Bolton has drawn an excited response from these fans of the club.

Read their reaction here:

Marc this would be a great signing to add to Doyle, 35 goals between them in L2 in some stat!!

Do you know what our salary cap is per our embargo?

After the last 3 yrs you just want things to run smoothly, if that’s possible with BWFC! — Paul Davies (@PD_1972) July 11, 2020

he has three promotions from league two which is good — Marcus Ralphson (@MarcusRalphson) July 11, 2020

Another superb signing it has to be said. I’d guess another couple of key signings arriving to give the spine they can build the rest of the team around. I think we’ll see a couple of CBs & a goalie before long. Add a dash of Emmanuel & that’ll be a great recipe for success! — Ian Firth (@WandererSmurf) July 11, 2020

Be great signing by all accounts! — Andrew Parkes (@andrewcparkes) July 11, 2020

Good indications so far. But serious promotion contenders need 3-4 strikers and competition for all places. Can’t rely on ED alone to grab the goals. — Michael Kirkman (@mdkirky) July 11, 2020