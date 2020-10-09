‘This would be some signing’ – Middlesbrough weigh up transfer bid for Championship star: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough are in the running to sign Barnsley captain Alex Mowatt, as exclusively revealed by us here at Football League World.

The central midfielder’s future at Oakwell remains uncertain with talks over a contract extension stalling, and Neil Warnock’s Boro alongside QPR and Cardiff are keeping tabs on his situation ahead of next Friday’s transfer deadline.

So, from a Middlesbrough perspective, would Mowatt be a good addition? Is the 25-year-old needed at the Riverside?

The team here at FLW have their say….

George Harbey

This would be an excellent addition and it’s a typical Warnock signing.

I have been a big fan of Mowatt for a number of years now. He has everything you want in a Championship midfielder – strength, power, creativity and goals.

He is a battler in the middle of the park, and whilst he can operate in a number of positions whether that be as a defensive midfielder, box-to-box or attacking midfielder, he’s always at the heart of attacks.

He created eight assists and scored three goals for a Barnsley side that struggled for large parts of last season, and he captained them towards promotion from League One the year before as well as contributing to so many goals.

He would add real bite to Boro’s midfield, and alongside the likes of Paddy McNair and Sam Morsy, Warnock would have a solid spine and plenty of talented options to choose from in the middle of the park.

This would be some signing.

Chris Gallagher

I’m not so sure Boro need him.

That’s not to say that Mowatt isn’t a good player, he clearly has a lot to offer at this level and is excellent on the ball. However, it’s arguably the only position that Warnock is well-stocked in.

With Sam Morsy, Jonny Howson, George Saville and Lewis Wing as options, whilst he could also push Paddy McNair further up the pitch if he needed, Boro have a lot of talent in the middle of the park. I don’t see Mowatt as a clear upgrade on any of those players despite his ability, so even though he could do well on Teesside, it’s not really a priority for me.

It’s clear they need more in the final third and the more pressing issue would be another creative wide option to follow Patrick Roberts through the door or even another striker.

Alfie Burns

The thing I like about Mowatt potentially going to Middlesbrough is that he’s a little bit different to what Warnock currently has in his midfield.

For me, the options for have in midfield are ‘very Warnock’. They’ll work hard, do the dirty things and make sure that 9/10, Boro are in a game.

However, Mowatt is a little different. He’s got real craft in his left-foot and, finally, looks settled into what’s required in the Championship.

The fact Boro play with a three-man midfield, with wing-backs, takes away the need for Mowatt to get through too much running, which would allow him to focus on the things he does well with the ball.

It looks a good fit for the club.