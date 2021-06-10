‘This would be our biggest loss’, ‘Could be a long season’ – Many Fulham fans react as Leeds United circle for key ace

A number of Fulham supporters have been reacting to the latest report from the Daily Mail that Leeds United are interested in making a move for midfielder Harrison Reed this summer.

It is believed that Leeds are one of many sides that have been tracking Reed ahead of the summer transfer window following Fulham’s relegation from the Premier League.

The 26-year-old is thought to be one of the Whites’ key transfer targets as they aim to bolster their squad ahead of their second successive top-flight campaign.

Reed has been a crucial player for Fulham in the last two campaigns, first helping them earn promotion to the top-flight during his loan spell from Southampton making 28 league appearances for Scott Parker’s side.

That prompted Fulham to sign Reed on a permanent deal last summer and he went on to be an integral part of their Premier League side making 31 appearances in the top-flight. However, despite his encouraging form, he could not keep the club in the division last term.

According to the Daily Mail, Fulham now face a major battle to keep hold of him amid Leeds’ interest and with other clubs also believed to be eyeing up a move for him this summer.

Many Fulham fans were left frustrated with the transfer reports with some suggesting that if Reed were to be sold then they could be facing a real uphill battle next term.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

We’re going to proper struggle next season and I’m dreading it already https://t.co/GvpgpSuuQP — Philip Pepper (@Pepps_93) June 9, 2021

If true, I wouldn’t blame Harrison. But dear oh dear… #ffc https://t.co/6YzIytEnZy — Gerry Pimm (@gerrypimm) June 9, 2021

No no no no no no no no https://t.co/t9M5fWqUA7 — AF (@AFreitas1308) June 9, 2021

League 1 bound if this happens https://t.co/9FMMJ6Ren9 — Josh° (@J0sh__a) June 9, 2021

Him under bielsa would actually drip tbf. Would be a very good signing for Leeds but we are getting Cherry picked atm. Adarabioyo, Reed, Mitro all linked with moves away. Could be a long season https://t.co/WTxpvG7Z9E — Harv (@FFCYevrah) June 9, 2021

This would be our biggest loss. Bugger than Mitro, Cairney etc… https://t.co/GrxOQk7o5c — L M C T (@LMCTimberlake) June 9, 2021

This will cost them a fortune, effectively 4 years left on his contract…. https://t.co/bvajwOnoDK — TomRogers FFC. (@TomRogers24) June 9, 2021