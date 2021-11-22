Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘This would be disastrous’, ‘No no no no’ – Many Sheffield United fans react to emerging Slavisa Jokanovic news

Sheffield United’s defeat to Blackburn Rovers over two weeks ago nearly ended up being Slavisa Jokanovic’s last as Blades manager if The Athletic are to be believed.

They have reported that the hierarchy at Bramall Lane considered relieving the Serb of his duties following the 3-1 loss in Lancashire and replacing him with under-23’s manager Paul Heckingbottom, who took caretaker charge when Chris Wilder departed in March.

In the end though Jokanovic remained in his role during the international break but a change in formation couldn’t bring the desired end result against Coventry City as they stumbled to a goalless draw on Saturday.

It still remains to be seen how long Jokanovic will get in the job following his summer arrival, but as of now the Blades sit in 18th position in the Championship after 18 matches – a long way behind the top two of Fulham and Bournemouth.

United kept the majority of their players from last year’s Premier League season at the club and they’re not living up to the expected standards right now as they’re closer to the relegation zone than the play-offs.

For the most part United supporters are split on Jokanovic’s future and they’ve been reacting to the latest developments regarding his job on social media.


